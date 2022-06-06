Love looks good on Lizzo. The 34-year-old has been teasing a new man in her life on social media for some time now, though she's kept his identity hidden under pretty tight wraps. On Saturday night, however, she and stand-up comedian Myke Wright made their red carpet debut together at an event for the "Truth Hurts" singer's new Amazon Prime Video series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Her beau didn't make it into the cover photo of her Instagram carousel commemorating the evening (that was reserved for a selfie to flex her face card), but the Detroit native did sneak in a sweet snapshot on the fifth slide of them posing in their finest fits.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Lizzo kept all eyes on her in a bright pink ensemble, consisting of a thin-strapped mini dress, worn with gloves, tights, and tall platform heels, all in the same colour while Wright kept it dapper in a classic suit and turtleneck combination.

"Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch," she captioned the post, which also included a picture of her gloved hand – complete with a cute floral diamond ring – atop the entertainers.





As Page Six notes, Lizzo and Wright were first spotted out and about in October of last year, and paparazzi cameras snapped photos of them hitting the town for the "About Damn Time" hitmaker's birthday in April.

Around the same time, she confirmed to Andy Cohen that she was in a relationship on his SiriusXM radio show. "Yeah, whatever, yeah," she said, failing to elaborate further on any of the intimate details of their union.

MEGA/Getty Images

While they only recently started dating, Lizzo and Myke Wright have known one another since 2016, when they worked as co-hosts on MTV's Wonderland – check out a clip of them chatting with DJ Khaled about the show below.

