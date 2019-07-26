mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lizzo & Missy Elliott Host A Parking Lot Twerk Session In "Tempo" Video

July 26, 2019 12:30
Lizzo & Missy Elliott have brought the Tempo.

Lizzo's Cuz I Love You album has popped back on our radar for good reason since the official video for her Missy Elliott-featured track is here. "Tempo" was a standout track from the jump, and now the video adds even more love to the tune since we see both acts having a time in a parking lot of a diner dubbed none other than Lizzo's. 

Seemingly, the release of the video has sparked some people to question Lizzo's rap abilities but she's responded accordingly: “DOES LIZZO RAP?” THIS “DOES LIZZO RAP?” THAT — HOW BOUT U HOP OFF LIZZO CAT ?!?"

“I’m doing this for myself," Lizzo previously stated of her openness and confidence in the industry. "I love creating shapes with my body, and I love normalizing the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks. I love normalizing my black-ass elbows. I think it’s beautiful." 

Watch the new video and let us know what you think. 

