Lizzo and her boyfriend, Myke Wright, made their red carpet debut as a couple together on Saturday at a “For Your Consideration” event promoting her new Amazon Prime Video reality series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

“Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch," Lizzo captioned a series of photos, including multiple of her and Wright as well as one of a ring on her finger at the event.



Anna Webber / Getty Images

While they've kept their relationship mostly private, Lizzo and Wright reportedly began dating as early as October 2021, when they were first spotted together. Back in April, the two stepped out for the Grammy award-winning singer's 34th birthday dinner.

When asked if she and her then "mystery man" were still together during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live earlier this year, Lizzo confirmed the relationship.

"You were photographed in Los Angeles in February at Craig's with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?" Cohen asked the signer at the time.

"Yeah, whatever," Lizzo responded while laughing. "Yeah."

Despite only starting to date last year, Lizzo and Wright reportedly have known each other since 2016 when they worked as co-hosts on MTV's Wonderland.

Lizzo will be releasing her long-awaited fourth studio album, Special, in July, finally following up on 2019's Cuz I Love You. The project's lead single "About Damn Time," was released back in April. She will also be embarking on a tour to perform the new music starting in September.





