Fans are still waiting for Cardi B's sophomore album but it appears that she's keeping a consistent stream of guest verses on deck to drum up further excitement. This year, she's popped out on records alongside Normani, Migos, and DJ Khaled, along with the release of her single, "Up." On Friday, she slid through for another collaboration alongside Lizzo titled, "Gossip." Though the song sparked massive praise and backlash on social media, it looks like it all helped cement it as a bonafide hit record.



"Rumors" is officially a top 10 hit record, whether you like it or not. The single officially debuted at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week after a full week of streaming.

"I calmed down & I’m locked in… AND MY RECORDS LIVE IN THE TOP 10!!!! @IAMCARDIB !!!!!!!! WE MUTHAFUCKIN DID IT!!!! THANK YOU FOR STREAMING #RUMORS — I GOT THE #4 SONG IN THE COUNTRY— IM FINNA EAT SOMETHING DELICIOUS," Lizzo wrote on Instagram.

Lizzo explained that landing a collab with Cardi B was on her to-do list ever since she inked a deal with Atlantic Records. During a recent interview with Zane Lowe, she explained why Cardi was a good fit for "Rumors."

"She's just funny. I like funny people and she can rap. You know what I'm saying? Seriously be rapping," she said. "It's because she was true to herself the whole time. She's a groundbreaker. You can't deny her ability. She's a superstar."

