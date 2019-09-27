Cardi B, French Montana and Post Malone dropped off a collaborative track yesterday dubbed "Writing On The Wall" that sets us up further for the full release of French's upcoming album, MONTANA. The song was accompanied by a video that sees the trio quite literally on top of the world as they take over the city in a King Kong manner as Cardi kicks helicopters out of the way with her red bottoms.

The "Money" rapper shared a clip of the visual to her Instagram feed that of course brought in lots of love from her adoring fans as well as other industry acts that love Cardi just as much. Miss Lizzo came through to show some love to Cardi writing, "Sheeeeesh u look fine af," with the rapper responding, "thank you .Love ya."

Lizzo and Cardi B recently shared a milestone when "Truth Hurts" hit the three-week mark on Billboard's Hot 100 list - a standing only Cardi and Lauryn Hill had previously acquired as solo female acts. "LOVE U CARDI LETS GET THIS SCHMONEYYY," Lizzo tweeted of the achievement.

We think it's safe to say a Lizzo and Cardi B collab would be appreciated, only time will tell if we'll get one.