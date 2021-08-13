mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lizzo & Cardi B Address Gossip Folks On "Rumors"

Erika Marie
August 13, 2021 00:06
The ladies delivered a Greek mythology-inspired visual to their collaboration.


She gave fans a sneak preview of her new single by stripping down on social media, and now Lizzo's "Rumors" has arrived. The singer has been on a monumental rise over the last two years and she hasn't given fans a solo effort in some time. Many believed that "Rumors" would find Lizzo performing alone, but she revealed that New York rapper Cardi B would join in on the fun.

"Rumors" directly addressed the speculation that the ladies are regularly tacked with including gossip about their personal and professional lives. The friends take aim at the naysayers and trolls who often find themselves in both Lizzo and Cardi's mentions, but they seem too comfortable enjoying the successes of their labor than to give energy to critics.

Watch the Greek mythology-inspired music video to "Rumors" by Lizzo featuring Cardi B and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Look, I'm a Bronx b*tch with some pop hits
Used to pop off when they pop sh*t (Woo)
But I'm calmed down and I'm locked in
And my records live in the top ten
Lizzo, teach me about this big girl c*ochie (Okay)
Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me
But I'm gonna keep doin' what I wanna do

