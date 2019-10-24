"Truth Hurts" has topped the Billboard chart and broke the record for the longest-charting solo No. 1 song by a female rap artist. It's a celebratory time for Lizzo, however, "Truth Hurts" has become the center of controversy because there have been a number of people who claim they deserve a songwriting credit on the hit track.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A British performer by the name of Mina Lioness has been quietly battling with Lizzo's team over receiving her just dues for inspiring the song. Back in February 2017, Mina tweeted, "I did a DNA test and found out I'm 100% that b*tch," and when previously Lizzo was asked if that tweet was behind her "Truth Hurts" lyrics, she said no.

"I’ve never seen this before in my life," Lizzo reportedly said a while ago. "That’s crazy...But u know, there’s 10 BILLION ppl on the planet. The odds of multiple people having the same idea are VERY high. The odds of multiple ppl putting it in song w/ millions of streams are low tho. Nothin new under the sun."

Yet, Mina tweeted on Wednesday that she is now credited as a songwriter for "Truth Hurts," even though Lizzo took to social media recently to say, "There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life and its words are my truth."

Lizzo also denies the accusations brought on by Justin Raisen, Jeremiah Raisen, and Justin Rothman who claim that they, too, helped Lizzo pen her hit single. To prove that they had nothing to do with "Truth Hurts," Lizzo is taking them to court and has filed a lawsuit against the three men. According to Pitchfork, the lawsuit states that back in April, the men told Lizzo, in writing, that they wouldn't try to make any claims to the song. However, once the track became a hit—because it was initially released in September 2017 and no one claimed they were involved with creating it—they wanted a piece of the pie.

Pitchfork reports that they've spoken with the Raisen brothers who deny that they've ever told Lizzo they wouldn't seek claims to the song because they assert they have proof that it's similar to the track "Healthy" that they'd previously written with Lizzo. Meanwhile, Lizzo has yet to comment on Cece Peniston's accusations that her track "Juice" directly copies Peniston's classic hit "Finally."