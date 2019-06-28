Lizzo's currently one of the hottest artists out right now. Her latest album, Cuz I Love You, has received nothing but praise from critics and success on the charts which is why her name is heavy in the festival circuit this year. Last night, she hit the Summerfest stage which went relatively smoothly. That is until the set was over. Lizzo took to Twitter to put a security guard on blast for allegedly putting hands on her team.

"Did anybody get footage of the security guard that tackled and attacked my team @Summerfest," she wrote on Twitter. "They slapped and manhandled my hair stylist and stylist and I'm out for blood."

Even after pressing Summerfest to investigate in the matter, she showed them love for hosting her on their stage and shared an uplifting message. "Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @ summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice," she added.

Summerfest caught wind of the comments and issued a statement. They said that they will be conducting an investigation into the matter immediately.

"Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation," the tweet reads.