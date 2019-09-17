Lizzo is one of the music industry's hottest stars right now. Her 2017 single "Truth Hurts" has been experiencing a massive surge in popularity, hitting the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in recent weeks. The budding superstar has earned herself film roles, endorsements, and more but from the looks of things, she won't be interested in working with Postmates on a future collaboration.

As she was waiting for her meal to arrive last night, the 31-year-old Houston-based sensation grew annoyed at how long she was waiting for the delivery driver to ring her doorbell and she decided to take her anger to Twitter. In a since-deleted post, the recording artist went to town on some lady named Tiffany for allegedly stealing her food.

"Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food," wrote Lizzo on social media. "She lucky I don’t fight no more."

In the same tweet, Lizzo reportedly included a screenshot of the driver's face on the app according to People. Postmates reached out to her fairly quickly and the entire situation was seemingly handled via direct message but people were upset that the singer would call out a service worker using her tremendously-large platform.

"Publicly shaming someone in the service industry (esp. when you’re wealthy) is worse than stealing food," typed one commenter who responded to the post. "This is ridiculous Lizzo, u could have dealt with that privately instead of shaming a woman who was probably hungry… It’s only food u can reorder it," said another fan.

Do you think Lizzo should have dealt with this matter differently?