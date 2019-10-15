Lizzo's biggest song of her career so far is her Billboard chart-topping track "Truth Hurts" that begins with the now-famous quote: "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch." It's those 13 words that have pulled the singer into her second plagiarism claim and the latest is by songwriter and producer, Justin Raisen.

Justin shared a clip to his Instagram that showcases the similarities to "Truth Hurts" and the 2017 song "Healthy" that he wrote alongside Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman. Justin and his team have "quietly" been trying to sort this matter behind the scenes since its release two years ago "only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time."



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand," he added in the post. Justin even mentioned Mina Lioness, the first woman to accuse Lizzo of plagiarism from a tweet the British singer sent out before the song's release.

"Shout out to the singer Mina Lioness ( @minalioness ) for tweeting “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch”. A meme of that came up in our writing session & inspired the lyric and melody we wrote together," Justin added.

Lizzo has yet to respond.