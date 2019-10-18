Lizzo is enjoying the successes of her album Cuz I Love You and her No. 1 charting single "Truth Hurts," but there are a handful of people who are accusing the singer of using their lyrics and music without credit. Recently, songwriter Justin Raisen came forward with claims that he, Jesse St. John, Yves Rothman, and Lizzo co-wrote a song titled "Healthy" that began with the "Truth Hurts" lyrics, "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that b*tch." Justin shared a clip on Instagram to prove his claims, also stating that his team has been trying to settle the matter behind the scenes by asking for 5% each, but they keep getting shut down.

While those accusations have circulated, veteran singer Cece Peniston wants to make sure people catch wind of her grievances with Lizzo, as well. You may remember Cece from her legendary dance-pop hit, "Finally." Cece took to her Instagram page to share that Lizzo used bits of her chart-topping track for the Cuz I Love You single "Juice."

"For everybody who thought I was exaggerating on my claims of #copyrightinfringement please go check out the article I’m the the #3rd person who has said something @lizzobeeating #cecepeniston #lizzo #music #yaayumsong #finally #mysong just for the record and so you understand ... anytime anybody uses a song over 7 seconds thats using a 'portion' of their copyright," she wrote on Instagram. "Lizzo not only takes over that , she’s used several times adding up to about 40 seconds , its my lyric it’s written down as well , it’s the signature to the opening in my song #finally and all commercials are using it from the 'Adlib ' section because they know it’s catchy sooo '#notjustanadlib it’s a check !!!! @umpg @atlanticrecords."

Cece even made side-by-side visual and audio clips that show Lizzo singing her song "Juice" for an Absolut Vodka ad. The similarities are obvious, so Cece wants to know when someone is going to run her a check. Check out the clips below and let us know what you think.