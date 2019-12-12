Lizzo came under fire this past week thanks to her actions at a recent Los Angeles Lakers game. The "Truth Hurts" singer was sitting courtside at the game and admitted to having a crush on Karl-Anthony Towns. From there, Lizzo wore a dress with a hole cut out in the butt so everyone could see her thong. Her dancing made quite an impression on the crowd that was there although it led to some negative publicity. Lizzo has been quite clear with how she feels about this negativity and that she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

In light of recent events, the Houston Rockets have invited Lizzo to dance with their Clutch City Dancers at an upcoming game. As you can imagine, Lizzo was quick to accept the invitation and even said she would "be there w/ bells on my booty."

It's unclear as to when Lizzo will be heading to Houston for this opportunity of a lifetime although we're sure it will be sometime in the not so distant future. Her Lakers game antics are fresh in everyone's mind and now would be the best time to capitalize on the trend.

Will you be tuning in for her Clutch City Dancers debut?