Liza Morales says that she's experienced "a lot of trauma" from dealing with her ex, former NBA star Lamar Odom. Morales discusses Odom's history of addiction and more in her upcoming book, Cutting Trauma Ties.

“Lamar was a pivotal point of my life, " she recently told Page Six. "I have not spoken to him in a year-and-a-half and that’s why [the book is] called ‘Cutting Trauma Ties’ — that title is for a reason. I did experience a lot of trauma dealing with him … my kids, my family has experienced a lot of trauma dealing with Lamar in such a public way, but we dealt with his addiction privately for years."



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Morales and Odom began dating in 1996 and became engaged in 2000. They were never married.

“I am going to talk about what really went down in Vegas,” Morales added, refering to a time when Odom overdosed.

“And when I say ‘what really went down,’ I’m talking about if the hospital walls could talk. I’m talking NDAs, hallway fistfights, business conflict of interest … I stayed really, really quiet, but again I felt like it wasn’t the right timing," she continued.

Representatives for Odom provided a statement to Page Six wishing the best for Morales: “We would like to wish Ms. Morales all the best in her future endeavors. It is our hope that she has sought healing from any past pains that Mr. Odom may have inflicted upon her in the folly of his youth real or imagined some 15 years ago. He has since went [sic] on to become married, divorced, engaged and newly single in that time span.”

Cutting Trauma Ties is set to release in May.

[Via]