Representative Liz Cheney says "there's no question" that an insurrection similar to the Capitol riot on January 6th could happen again. Cheney spoke with ABC’s This Week after being removed from her position as House Republican Conference chair by the pro-Trump wing of the GOP.

“I think there’s no question,” Cheney said. “We’ve now seen the consequences. We’ve seen how far President Trump was willing to go. We’ve seen not only his, his provocation of the attack, but his refusal to send help when it was needed, his refusal to immediately say, ‘stop.’ And that in and of itself, in my view, was a very clear violation of his oath and of his duty.”



Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

A for the party's choice of Elise Stefanik, the Trump-backed appointee set to replace her, Cheney says it's dangerous:

I think it’s dangerous. I think that we have to recognize how quickly things can unravel. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people. And I think it’s very important for Republicans who won’t be part of that to stand up and speak out.

