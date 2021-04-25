Yesterday, fans and friends of DMXflooded the streets of New York to say their final goodbyes. A memorial service was held for the late rap legend at the Barclays Center where his friends and family gathered together. Traffic was blocked throughout Brooklyn as a monster truck carried X's casket with hundreds of Ruff Ryders following closely behind.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The memorial service's music was led by Kanye West and the Sunday Service choir, thanks to Swizz Beatz, who also appeared on stage with the Ruff Ryders to share his honest thoughts on X's passing. Nas also made a speech during the service where he reflected on his time with DMX while shooting Belly. All of DMX's children also appeared on stage for one of the most heartbreaking moments of the service.

Today, BET will air DMX's "Homegoing Celebration" at 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attendance is limited to close friends and family in compliance with health and safety measures. Fans will be able to tune in on BET's channel or on their YouTube page which will be livestreaming the event.

"DMX is a musical icon whose impact was truly groundbreaking and transcended generations,” said Connie Orlando, Executive VP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “The authenticity and transparency in his music were profound, creating a lane of his own that changed hip-hop forever. BET is proud to pay our respect to a legend and show our love and support to DMX’s family during this difficult time."

Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 PST.