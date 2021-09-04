Philadelphia and many other areas on the northeast coast have been rocking through insane floods the past few days, but that isn't stopping the Made In America Festival from going down. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Made In America fest will take place at the Ben Franklin Parkway this weekend. On Saturday, Lil Baby is the closer while Justin Bieber closes out the festival on Sunday night.



Additional performances include Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda, Lloyd Banks, Fivio Foreign, Kehlani, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Freddie Gibbs, Doja Cat, Tinashe, Morray, Coi Leray, Latto, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Bia, Fousheé, Kaash Paige, 26ar, Duke Deuce, Mariah The Scientist, Capella Grey, Maeta, Cazzu, Mozzy, Pi’erre Bourne, and Destin Conrad.

Check out the setlist and times for performances, today and live stream the event below as well.

