Live Nation is halting all domestic and international tours as a temporary measure, due to the growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak around the world. Per Billboard, the event promoter has instructed all of its touring shows to pack their bags and head home for the time being. Following suite of other events around the world that attract large gatherings of people, current touring arena shows under Live Nation will be cancelled through the end of the month in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Select shows on Thursday and Friday this week will, however, proceed as scheduled. The company plans to re-evaluate the situation come April, with hopes of resuming touring by May or June. Among the tours affected are Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Cher, Kiss, Tool, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Chris Stapleton.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Live Nation has also ordered all of its employees not to come into the office, and instead work remotely from home. For the most part, their Beverly Hills headquarters will be closed until the end of March. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the company is not planning to lay off any employees, as staff have been informed that the company is "well-positioned to weather the closure."