Little Simz Travels Down Memory Lane In "101 FM" Music Video

Little Simz returns with visual for "101 FM."

Little Simz has been having a stellar year.

Following the arrival of her Grey Area album, she's launched into an accompanying tour that found the UK emcee headlining her first run through the United States, currently moving through the country throughout the month of June with supporting act April + Vista.

Now, Simz has delivered on a new visual to supplement Grey Area, delivering a clip for her memorable '"01 Fm" track. The cut, which serves as a lyrical stroll down the memory lane is blessed with equally stunning images as a cinematic approach brings her memories to life with her own mother making her onscreen debut in a quick skit that reenacts the younger days she spent stressing her mom with late nights.

Catch the full video up top.