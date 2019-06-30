Little Simz Joins Yuna On "Pink Youth"

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna is currently prepping the arrival of her Rouge EP, due for release soon. The new track follows on the heels of cuts like "Forevermore" and the G-Eazy-assisted "Black Marquee."

On "Pink Youth," Yuna adopts a funky soundscape that gives the singer ample room to flex her own range while providing Simz with a prime opportunity to rip: "This is real shit, ain't nothin' to mess with/I'm just tryna give you somethin' here to connect with/And that's my duty, this is not to suit me/Every day's a scene and my life's a movie."

Listen to the full track down below.

Quotable Lyrics

They don't know what's going on my mind

They just don't want me to drive it tonight, yeah

They don't know what it means to be a girl

What it means to be on enemy shores