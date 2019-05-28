British pop group Little Mix, consisting of Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, are much closer than anyone would imagine. The group killed their performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough this past Sunday night and revealed some details on just how close some of the crew can get.

The Sun caught up with the girls and referenced the bombshell that happened with the Spice Girls where Mel B revealed that she had sex with Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell).



Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

When asked if anything like that has happened between them, Perrie said "of course," adding, "me and Jesy get together all the time, especially when we’re drunk." According to the publication, Jesy rolled her eyes before adding: “God, the fans would love that… I forgot that.” Perrie was quick to make the revelation seem lighter noting it's "funny, but we are like sisters.”

Both women are in relationships, as Jesy is dating former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes while Perrie is with Liverpool player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for almost three years now. By the looks of it, fans are enjoying the new information and are even more ready for new music.