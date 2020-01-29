mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Little Dragon Is Back With New Single "Hold On"

Aron A.
January 28, 2020 20:29
Hold On
Little Dragon ready a new album with their new single.


Little Dragon is back in action with their new single, "Hold On." With groovy, upbeat vibes, the Swedish band has kicked off the campaign for their follow-up to 2017's Season High. "Hold On" marks the first single off of New Me, Same Us which is set to arrive on March 27th. 

"This album has been the most collaborative for us yet, which might sound weird considering we’ve been making music together for all these years, but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger," the band said in a statement. "We are all on our own personal journeys, full of change, yet still we stand united with stories we believe in, that make us who we are"

Peep the single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Sun reflects every side of you and better yet
Parts you never know, let's break a million times
Reflections in the light

