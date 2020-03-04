Little Dragon & Kali Uchis Lift Our Spirits With "Are You Feeling Sad?"

Am I feeling sad? No, not anymore - now that I have a new collaboration from Little Dragon and Kali Uchis to get me through this hump day. On their new song, "Are You Feeling Sad?", the Swedish group offers a delicious piece of their ever-morphing brand of intergalactic sounds. Kali Uchis sounds perfectly at home, gliding across the house-y beat with her airy vocals.

Little Dragon was just as thrilled to secure Kali as a guest feature as we are to see it. In a press release, they wrote, “We are super excited Kali features on this track. All of a sudden, at the end of last year, this version appeared in our emails like a beautiful Christmas gift. She put her twist on it and gave the track an amazing energy. Did we mention we also love her?!”

Little Dragon's new album, New Me, Same Us, is out March 27 via Ninja Tune. It was lead by the single, "Hold On", which dropped at the end of January.

Quotable Lyrics

All the people that we lost, light the way when we're in the dark

Wondering what might've been will never ever change a thing

Tryna mend this broken heart, its okay not to be strong

- Kali Uchis