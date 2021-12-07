Little Brother Shares Deluxe Edition Of "The Listening"

Little Brother set the tone with the release of their debut album, The Listening. Back in 2003, the 9th Wonder-produced effort brought the lyrical prowess of Phonte and Big Pooh together for an 18-song project that was released to critical acclaim. Though they went on to produce more heat in the years that followed, like The Ministrel Show and 2019's May The Lord Watch, it's their debut album that forever holds a special place in the hearts of hip-hop heads everywhere.

Intiially released through Raleigh-based ABB Records, Little Brother have finally gained ownership of their debut album. In celebration, they've shared the deluxe edition of The Listening, boosting the 18-song tracklist to 43 with the addition of bonus tracks, instrumentals, and a few acapellas.

Press play below and sound off with your thoughts on the deluxe.