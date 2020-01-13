The duo that remains standing of Little Brother will be taking their reunion run on a full-blown tour circuit this year according to the BrooklynVegan.

The publication reveals that the tour will span across ten total cities, kicking off on January 17th in Atlanta, other dates include Amsterdam, Paris, a stop at the Brooklyn Bowl, and a closing set in Boston on May 1st. This new run arrives in support of Phonte and Big Pooh's latest May The Lord Watch album. With its arrival, it is the pair's first album since 2010’s LeftBack.

It was last year that the duo reappeared, officially announcing their return with a string of live appearances ahead of the May The Lord Watch release. Notably, the effort was missing production credits from founding LB member 9th Wonder. In an interview with The Premium Pete Show, the duo explained that differences in what the group wanted for the album and the subsequent reunion failed to align, ultimately leading to 9th's exclusion.

Little Brother Reunion Tour Dates:

1/17/2020 – Atlanta, GA @ Gateway Center Arena

2/14/2020 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

3/5/2020 – Ardmore, PA @ The Ardmore Music Hall

3/6/2020 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

4/7/2020 – London, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Islington

4/9/2020 – Paris, France @ La Bellevilloise

4/10/2020 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

4/11/2020 – Berlin, Germany @ Yaam

4/30/2020 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

5/1/2020 – Boston, MA @ Middle East