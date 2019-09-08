Listen to Yung Tory's New EP "Still Here"

23-year old Yung Tory just released his debut EP, Still Here. The six-track project capitalizes on the co-sign he has from Timbaland who has production credits under the majority of the songs.

“I Wanna Rock” kicks off the album hard with a wonky beat and hard performance from Tory. The songwriting is easily the most boring aspect of the track and prevents it from being anything memorable. “Me & You,” the second track on Still Here, slows things down a bit. It’s an attempt at a romantic trap banger that is not bad. It’s got a hook that's bound to bury itself deep inside your head where you’ll spend hours trying to scrape it out. Keeping with this pattern, the next two tracks are hard and soft respectively.

Overall, Still Here is a respectable effort that will leave many of Yung Tory’s fans happy with six new tracks that cover all his bases.