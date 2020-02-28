mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Listen To Smokepurpp & TM88’s New Collab “RR”

Kevin Goddard
February 28, 2020 11:03
RR
Smokepurpp & TM88

Listen to Smokepurpp & TM88’s new collab “RR.”


Smokepurpp has been relatively quiet since he last dropped off his sequel to Deadstar back in December, but thankfully that changes here today. Teaming up with ATL producer TM88, the two decided to come through and release the new song “RR.”

Over production from TM88 & DJ Moon, Smokepurpp puts some auto-tune effects on his vocals and shows off his bouncy flow, rapping about his hoes & “cocaine white” Rolls Royce in the process. “Cocaine white the Rolls/ All my hoes got hoes,” he raps on the chorus. For those of you who don’t have long attention spans, you’ll be happy to hear this song is under 2 minutes long and only comes with one verse from Purpp.

Out now, take a listen and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

And I been through the slums, in the trenches
Made it out 'cause they knew I was different
I was shootin' and robbin' and killin'
I told God to please give me forgiveness
I was broke it's the way I was livin'
All these milli's, just family business
I done see me some shit in the trenches
I was pushin' the weight like I'm benchin'

- Smokepurpp

Smokepurpp TM88
