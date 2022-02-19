Listen To "Perfect Form Skub" From Sada Baby's "Bartier Baby 3"

A week after delivering the visual for "Sada Wada," 29-year-old Sada Baby has returned with a music video for "Perfect Form Skub," the second title from his recently released Bartier Bounty 3 record.

As Revolt reports, the new visual arrives via Kash World Productions and finds Sada and his crew in their zone as they rap for the camera. "Pop another perc, you know I listen / Pop another perc, I can’t leave I gotta work / If a n*gga disrespect me for respect, he eatin’ the dirt / Yeah he eatin' dirt, put his bitch ass on a shirt," the Detriot native spits.

"Pay attention to the lyrics I might explain some shit y’all been wondering about, if you Kaint figure it out sooner or later you’ll be able to put your finger on it," the rapper wrote in the caption when promoting his new track on social media.

Stream "Perfect Form Skub" below and let us know what your top three from Bartier Bounty 3 are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pop another perc, you know I listen,

Pop another perc, I can’t leave I gotta work

If a n*gga disrespect me for respect, he eatin’ the dirt

Yeah he eatin' dirt, put his bitch ass on a shirt

