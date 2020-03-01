Listen To Drake's "Chicago Freestyle"

Saturday night, Drake came through in the literal eleventh hour, resorting to SoundCloud to let loose on two new tracks via "When To Say When" and his "Chicago Freestyle." Drake notably labeled both cuts as leaks. To complete the experience, he avoids major streaming platforms, leaving fans to enjoy them on the self-service app in addition to YouTube with a music video.s. Directed by Theo Skudra, the new clip kills two birds with one stone with a key change leading the transition from "When" to "Chicago."

On "Chicago," Drizzy recruits newcomer Giveon for the cut's opening vocals, marking yet another strong early bet from Drake. The singer-songwriter's soothing baritone has placed the Long Beach native as a forerunner for the next phase in R&B within this past year, and the Drake co-sign certainly isn't a bad start.

