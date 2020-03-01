mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Listen To Drake's "Chicago Freestyle"

Milca P.
March 01, 2020 00:19
OVO Sound
OVO Sound

Chicago Freestyle
Drake Feat. Giveon

Listen to one of two new tracks from Drake.


Saturday night, Drake came through in the literal eleventh hour, resorting to SoundCloud to let loose on two new tracks via "When To Say When" and his "Chicago Freestyle." Drake notably labeled both cuts as leaks. To complete the experience, he avoids major streaming platforms, leaving fans to enjoy them on the self-service app in addition to YouTube with a music video.s. Directed by  Theo Skudra, the new clip kills two birds with one stone with a key change leading the transition from "When" to "Chicago."

On "Chicago," Drizzy recruits newcomer Giveon for the cut's opening vocals, marking yet another strong early bet from Drake. The singer-songwriter's soothing baritone has placed the Long Beach native as a forerunner for the next phase in R&B within this past year, and the Drake co-sign certainly isn't a bad start.

Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics

Shower up and then we hit the club
Touchdown, gotta see what's up
Area code in my phone
What numbers do I still have?
Who do I know from the past?

