For the first time in 30 years, we're going to see the cast of Martin reunite. The beloved television sitcom was a leading force in small screen comedy back in the 1990s, and since that time, it has continued to grow its cult following. Martin Lawrence was captivating with his co-stars by his side, including Tisha Campbell who beamed in the role of "Gina."

However, things took a turn during the end of the show's final season and viewers could see the effects as Lawrence and Campbell were no longer in scenes together. Campbell would later file a lawsuit against her co-star, accusing him of sexual battery and harassment, but it was later settled out of court. Following the reunion announcement, Campbell revealed that she and Lawrence forgave and moved on, and LisaRaye McCoy hopes that she will be able to do the same with Campbell's ex-husband, Duane Martin.



Vince Bucci / Stringer / Getty Images

"The chemistry's gon' be right, so they're gon' give us a little bit of what we've always been looking at in the old story, you know, the old episodes in the beginning," said McCoy while on Cocktails with Queens. "So, I'm glad, and I think this is a teachable moment of again, maturity. That you grow away from that. The fact that she could do that, I think, is huge, because we all heard about it."

McCoy added that when there weren't any more updates about the case of the settlement, no one really knew what the status was. She also commended Lawrence for apologizing, but it is unclear what she was referencing.

"I just pray maybe I can feel that way about her ex-husband," McCoy added. McCoy previously claimed Duane Martin helped her ex-husband cheat on her. McCoy was once married to the former Chief Minister of Turks & Caicos, Michael Misick, and stated that Martin would find women, some friends and acquaintances of McCoy, for Misick even though Martin starred in a show, All of Us, with the actress.

No word on if McCoy will be receiving an apology from her former friend anytime soon, but you can watch her clip below.