Last week, white radio host Rob Lederman compared Black women’s skin tones to toaster settings on his show Morning Bull With Rich & Rob, saying he’d “never go to a Serena Williams level,” but he was very comfortable at a “Halle Berry level.” He also said that Gayle King is “not even on my toaster level.” People were understandably horrified by the comments, but actress LisaRaye McCoy seemed unphased on her show Cocktails with Queens, which she hosts alongside Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson and Vivica A. Fox.

Claudia Jordan said that while Lederman could have his preference, she thought the way he said it was disrespectful and rude. “I don’t know, I’m not there with it,” LisaRaye refuted. “I just think that we’re so sensitive now, that I think that, just like how we talked about Justin Bieber’s video and him using Martin Luther King. I mean, he got a pass because he’s more Black-white, he’s more white-Black, you know what I’m saying.” Basically, LisaRaye seemed unbothered.

In a new video from TMZ, LisaRaye was asked whether she stood behind Lederman following her comments on the show. “I never supported him,” she says. “I don’t even know who he is… you guys are so funny, because you will take something and run with it… I was commenting on his preference… But I get it. It’s a bigger conversation.” LisaRaye also said she shouldn’t be labeled as a colorist because her grandchild has darker skin.

What do you think? Were LisaRaye’s comments insensitive, or does she have a point? Let us know your thoughts and watch the original clip of the show below.

