A birthday surprise went sideways after Da Brat popped up on her sister LisaRaye McCoy's talk show. The rapper and her actress sister are reportedly close, but it was clear through their on-screen exchange that something had caused a rift between the siblings. LisaRaye expressed frustration about not seeing or speaking to her sister for almost six months and was upset that she learned about intimate details about Da Brat's life in the press. LisaRaye's talk show co-hosts were surprised by her reaction, especially because they thought they were doing a good deed. The actress later returned to explain why she was upset by the interaction, and she's once again speaking about the incident—this time apologizing for her behavior.

LisaRaye said that by now, she hopes that viewers have watched the entire episode and not just the cringe-worthy clip of the show. "It's bigger than just, oh, you moved on with your life because she been grown for a very long time," she said. "What I want to apologize to each and every one of you all for is that this is not the kind of show, that was not the kind of show that we do and that is not how we interact with each other. I don't ever want that to happen again. I apologize to each and every one of you queens because you guys are my friends and my support system."

Without hesitation, LisaRaye McCoy's apology was readily accepted and the actress insisted that her relationship with Da Brat will be fixed "in God's time." Watch her full explanation below.