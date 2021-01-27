Apologies have been given and explanations have been had, but the conversation about DaniLeigh's "Yellow Bone" controversy is far from over. The singer has returned to social media and looks to be putting the scandal behind her, but the ladies of Cocktails with Queens still have something to say. As they discussed whether or not "Yellow Bone" is colorism, LisaRaye argued that DaniLeigh has the right to celebrate her skin.

"I think that India.Arie, 'brown skin, you know I love your brown skin,'" LisaRaye said as she sang India.Arie's classic love song, 'Brown Skin.' "I've heard women and men talk about what they have because I guess, and Syleena [Johnson] you can attest to this, you guys start inward with what you all sing about. Meaning, what your experience is and what you have gone through or whatever. So, for her to celebrate her skin, I don't think that there's anything wrong with that. I just think that it's because it's Black Lives Matter, is it that Black Lives Matter because we talkin' about dark-sin Black Lives Matter or light-skin and cappuccino and [caramel] and espresso and all of that matters?"

Some have argued that DaniLeigh isn't Black so she isn't technically a "yellow bone," and Vivica Fox chimed in with a counter-argument suggesting DaniLeigh created the track on purpose. "I think she totally blew it," said the actress. "I'm gonna keep that 100 percent real, being a person that like, dated a rapper back in the day. She did that to get back at that baby mama and to throw that in her face and it absolutely backfired on her... And then to say 'I dated a whole Black man' this and the third. Young lady, be careful."

"'Cause Imma tell you something: if he go back to that baby mama and then he gon' write a song about you," Vivica continued. "His artist gon' write a song about you. His baby mama gon' write a song about you. Everybody's gon' be writing a song about you. Be careful. It was not the place for you to go with that whole colorism... When you get on them rappers' bad sides, baby, when I'm tellin' you—you know I know. Imma keep it real."

"Imma tell you, she did that to [say], 'I got him, I won,' and that's for now." Syleena just called the song "so damn stupid" and added that she couldn't even figure out what DaniLeigh was saying. Watch their discussion below.