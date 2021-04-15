It has been half a year since LisaRaye’s outburst toward her sister Da Brat on Cocktails With Queens, and it seems the sibling rivalry has finally calmed down, and they are in a much better place now. This comes after footage circulated of the two embracing each other at Da Brat’s birthday celebration.

In a video Jermaine Dupri (below) shared from the rapper’s 47th birthday party, Da Brat’s emotions seem to take over when she says “this is too much for me,” and pulls her sister into a long embrace. Many people commented that all siblings fight, and thus it’s no surprise that the sister duo is back on good terms again.

Da Brat and LisaRaye pose together in 2017 - Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

In October 2020, Da Brat attempted to surprise LisaRaye on Cocktails With Queens for her birthday, but the surprise went sour when LisaRaye expressed her anger with her sister over the fact that she hadn’t spoken to her in months.

The model and actress revealed the anger and outrage stemmed from the fact that she found out about Da Brat’s coming out and her new relationship through social media, and not directly from the source, so she decided to “take a few steps back.”

However, LisaRaye told the show co-hosts, "That's my sister, that ain't going nowhere," and reminded them that she will always be close with her, which is, evidently, true.