The Detroit Lions have traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick. Stafford's departure was a mutual decision between himself and the organization.



Nic Antaya / Getty Images

"The #Lions had more than 6 offers, including a few worth more than a 1st round pick," according to NFL Network's Ian Rappaport. "But Detroit taking on #Rams QB Jared Goff cost LA more. So it ends up as two future 1st rounders and more thanks to Goff’s contract."

NFL Network first reported that Stafford and the Lions would be moving on from each other on Jan. 23. In the time since the team has been open about their plan to trade the former first-round pick.

"It's pretty hot and heavy right now," head coach Dan Campbell recently told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "We've got quite a few offers and so it looks like we've got some trade partners, we're just trying to work out the best scenario and see what's best for us, ultimately."

Stafford passed for 26 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 4,084 yards last year, while Goff threw for 3952 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

The trade is the first big move from the Lions' new general manager, Brad Holmes.

