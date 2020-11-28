If you're a Detroit Lions fan, you have been in pain for a very long time. The team has done absolutely nothing in the postseason over the past few decades and it doesn't seem like they will be doing anything of note, anytime soon. A few years ago, the team was seeing some success under Jim Caldwell although they shockingly decided to fire him and instead, put Matt Patricia in his place. Well, that didn't work out too well for the Lions as Patricia has been a disaster.

With a record of 13-29-1, fans have been waiting for Patricia to get the axe, and today, it finally happened according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. In fact, the team also fired their GM Bob Quinn who has been responsible for some questionable personnel choices over the years.

This decision comes after a Thanksgiving day loss to the Houston Texans, who came into that game with a 2-7 record. It's clear that this was the finals straw for Patricia who has been an enemy of Lions fans since his first season with the team.

Moving forward, the Lions will be embarking on a head coaching search that hopefully wields better results than they've been subjected to for three seasons.

