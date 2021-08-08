Lionel Messi is one of the most legendary soccer players of all time and when it comes to club play, he has spent his whole life with Barcelona. After being signed as a kid, Messi got to play with Barcelona's various junior teams before ultimately making his way to the main club. After more than 20 years within the Barcelona system, Messi is now done with the club as his contract has run out.

Messi wanted to sign with Barcelona although the team is currently in debt and if they were to sign him, they would be violating various LaLiga cap rules. On Saturday, Messi big farewell to his longtime team as he broke down in tears during a press conference.

Eric Alonso/Getty Images

“I am really sad because I didn’t want to leave because this is the club I love,” Messi said via ESPN. “I didn’t expect this. I have never lied; I have always been honest and up front. Last year I wanted to leave; this year I didn’t. That’s why I am so sad. As the president [Joan Laporta] has explained, the club has debt [problems]. It’s not possible. Why keep drawing it out if it’s nearly impossible? I did everything I could to stay and it wasn’t possible,” Messi claimed. “I offered to reduce my salary by 50% and Barca didn’t ask for anything else. They didn’t ask for another 30%; that’s a lie.”

Now, it is being reported that Messi will sign a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain which is a legendary French team. PSG has been known to sign former Barcelona players, and the team could very well be stacked heading into next season.

While this is a sad moment for Barca fans, you can't help but marvel at everything Messi did for that club.

Eric Alonso/Getty Images

