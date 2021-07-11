Lionel Messi is highly regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time and throughout his career with Barcelona, he has won numerous Champions League titles, all while etching his name into the history books. Unfortunately, Messi has struggled when it comes to international play. While competing with his native Argentina, Messi had yet to win either a World Cup or a Copa America, which is the major tournament held in South America every two years.

Over the past few weeks, Argentina has been competing in the Copa America, and thanks to Messi's guidance, he was able to lead them to the Finals against Brazil. This match was seen as Messi's last chance to finally get a Copa America title, and in the end, that is exactly what he did as Argentina scored an early goal and held the lead all game to secure a 1-0 victory.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Messi finished the tournament tied for the most goals with four, and he also had the most assists with five. It was a spirited performance from a player who was determined to finally win a major tournament with his home country. As you can see from the tweets below, Messi was gleeful over the win and you can tell just how much this meant to him.

With the World Cup just a year away, perhaps Messi can keep up the momentum and win the most important trophy in all of soccer.

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images