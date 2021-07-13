Lion Babe Tap Trinidad James For "Get Up"

mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aron A.
July 12, 2021 20:36
A feel-good jam from Lion Babe and Trinidad James.


It's been nearly two years since the release of Lion Babe's last album, Cosmic Wind. The New York duo's genre-bending style has always been part of their appeal, especially in the way they can pull off unexpected collaborations. They've banked tracks with Raekwon, and Leikeli47. In recent times, they've also shared a few covers of some classics that they put their own unique spin to.

Lion Babe has been preparing for the release of their album Rainbow Child. This week, they shared a brand new single titled, "Get Up" which includes a guest verse from Trinidad James. "Get Up" follows the release of "Signs" and "Frida Kahlo."

Check out the song below and keep your eyes peeled for more information on the release of Rainbow Child.

Quotable Lyrics
Baby you high, catfish fried
Please don't let 'em kill your vibe
A queen, baby, let's slide
404 to the 305

