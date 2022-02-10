Lion Babe Share "Harder" Ft. Busta Rhymes On DSPs

Lion Babe is back with their first single of 2022, though it might be familiar to NBA2K21 players. The NY-based duo came through with a dancefloor-friendly banger titled, "Harder" ft. Busta Rhymes. Bringing elements of house, Jillian Hervey's upbeat vocals lead the record before Busta Rhymes comes through and matches the energy.

"Harder’ is about pushing forward into your self-love, power and strength as the world continues to be more challenging,” Lion Babe said in a statement. “It is an upbeat track for the world to release its energy to. Entering the realm of House + Dance music, we also wanted to mix in elements of 90’s New York jazz and soul sonics. Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes seals the deal, lending his explosive energy, iconic flow, and voice to the record making it truly Harder.”

Check the single out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I be causing them to black til they fillin' up a tub

Til they sweat and they dancin' and they pullin' out the plug

And there's blood on the dancefloor 'til the last breath

To the rug to the damn walls, watch your step