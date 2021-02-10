mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lion Babe Share Cover Of Odyssey's "Native New Yorker"

Aron A.
February 09, 2021 21:03
67 Views
00
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Native New Yorker
Lion Babe

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lion Babe offers a refreshing take on Odyssey's classic record.


R&B duo Lion Babe, consisting of Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman, have been keeping fans waiting for a new project since the release of their 2019 album, Cosmic Wind. Thankfully, they didn't abandon fans during the pandemic. If we weren't getting an original cut from them, they've offered some incredible covers of some of their favorite songs. A few months back, they slid through with a cover of Mos Def's "Umi Says" with a portion of the proceeds going towards NAACP Defense Legal Fund.

This week, they shared a brand new cover of Odyssey's classic record, "Native New Yorker." Goodman cooks up an uplifting vibe with the production, paying homage to the original with a refreshing twist for Hervey's uber-soulful vocals.

Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics
You grew up riding the subways running with people
Up in Harlem, down on Broadway
You're no tramp but you're no lady, talkin' that street talk
You're the heart and soul of New York City

Lion Babe
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  67
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lion Babe
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lion Babe Share Cover Of Odyssey's "Native New Yorker"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject