Lion Babe Share Cover Of Odyssey's "Native New Yorker"

R&B duo Lion Babe, consisting of Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman, have been keeping fans waiting for a new project since the release of their 2019 album, Cosmic Wind. Thankfully, they didn't abandon fans during the pandemic. If we weren't getting an original cut from them, they've offered some incredible covers of some of their favorite songs. A few months back, they slid through with a cover of Mos Def's "Umi Says" with a portion of the proceeds going towards NAACP Defense Legal Fund.

This week, they shared a brand new cover of Odyssey's classic record, "Native New Yorker." Goodman cooks up an uplifting vibe with the production, paying homage to the original with a refreshing twist for Hervey's uber-soulful vocals.

Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics

You grew up riding the subways running with people

Up in Harlem, down on Broadway

You're no tramp but you're no lady, talkin' that street talk

You're the heart and soul of New York City

