mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lion Babe Catch A Vibe On "Frida Kahlo"

Aron A.
April 27, 2021 21:18
32 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Frida Kahlo
Lion Babe

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lion Babe shares a brand new single from their forthcoming project, "Rainbow Child."


The groovy, jiggy sounds of Lion Babe are necessary for the summer, especially if we're about to be outside. Thankfully, they will be delivering soon. Following a slew of covers throughout 2020, and a few remixes to kick off the year, the duo is returning with a brand new project titled, Rainbow Child. This week, they brought a bright, summery anthem to the fold with their new single, "Frida Kahlo" which serves as the first single from Rainbow Child.

"It’s been two years since our last baby,” they said in a statement. “The wind carried a new world. New fear arrived, and old ways subsided. So we built a rainbow to carry us over. Now it is time to color in all of the darkness. To dance in the rain. Art always follows pain, but our love never wanes.”

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm like Frida Kahlo, a muse through the view
I'm like Friday Kahlo, I pain through the blues
Art is not the same, I give you a mood
Get a lot of love, I can't pick and choose

Lion Babe
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  32
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lion Babe
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lion Babe Catch A Vibe On "Frida Kahlo"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject