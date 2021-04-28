Lion Babe Catch A Vibe On "Frida Kahlo"

The groovy, jiggy sounds of Lion Babe are necessary for the summer, especially if we're about to be outside. Thankfully, they will be delivering soon. Following a slew of covers throughout 2020, and a few remixes to kick off the year, the duo is returning with a brand new project titled, Rainbow Child. This week, they brought a bright, summery anthem to the fold with their new single, "Frida Kahlo" which serves as the first single from Rainbow Child.

"It’s been two years since our last baby,” they said in a statement. “The wind carried a new world. New fear arrived, and old ways subsided. So we built a rainbow to carry us over. Now it is time to color in all of the darkness. To dance in the rain. Art always follows pain, but our love never wanes.”

Quotable Lyrics

I'm like Frida Kahlo, a muse through the view

I'm like Friday Kahlo, I pain through the blues

Art is not the same, I give you a mood

Get a lot of love, I can't pick and choose