It's hard to believe that it's already been two years since beloved Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead at his home in California. When news surfaced that he had killed himself, fans and friends had heavy hearts as there was still an outpouring of love and support to Chester's wife, Talinda Bennington.

The widow has become a mental health activist and spends time not only raising her and Chester's three children, but educating the public on suicide prevention. In these years following Chester's untimely and shocking death, Talinda has also fallen in love once again and announced on social media that she and her partner plan to marry.

In a post she uploaded to Instagram, Talinda wanted to encourage her followers by letting them know that there is nothing wrong with rebuilding your life and moving on after misfortune. She also added that Chester's Linkin Park bandmates have approved of her new beau. "Dear #Family, I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F," she stated. "I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you."

"My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms," she added. "I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein. To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love. Thank you ALL for your continued love and support."