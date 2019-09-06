Lindsey Vonn has been having a whirlwind 2019 which all started back in February when she announced her retirement from the world of skiing. At 34 years old, Vonn is one of the best downhill skiers that has ever lived and had a proven track record of being one of the best in the world. This summer, Vonn got engaged to her superstar hockey boyfriend PK Subban, who she can be seen with all over social media. Needless to say, Vonn is living her best life right now and is acting (and dressing) accordingly.

According to TMZ, Vonn was out and about at the Vanity Fair 2019 Best Dressed List party and wore a black-laced see-through shirt. As you can imagine, the shirt was quite revealing although Vonn was able to pull off the look exceptionally well.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, PK wasn't there to walk hand in hand with his fiancé, although we're sure he was admiring the pictures of her outfit on social media. Vonn has posed provocatively in the past so these photos shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. A few years ago, she even posed for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition.

Now that Vonn has retired, it will be interesting how else she plans to spend her time off.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images