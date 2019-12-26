Olympic skiier Lindsey Vonn has turned the tables on traditional gender roles by popping the question to her boo, hockey star P.K. Subban. Lindsey posted a photo on Instagram on Christmas Day of the two of them in matching striped pyjamas accompanied by their three dogs to break the news.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes," Lindsey wrote in the caption. Lindsey is "returning the favour" by asking P.K. to marry her due to the fact that the two already got engaged in August when P.K. proposed to Lindsey. Still, Lindsey feels that the gesture is not only sweet but necessary for equality. "We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe ❤️🐻 #merrychristmas #happyanniversary #equality #raisethebar," reads the rest of the caption. Despite claiming last July that there was "no reason to jump ahead" and get married, the two are clearly meant for each other, and would find themselves engaged by the following year. Though, according to Lindsey's post, they began dating at the end of 2017, the couple only confirmed their relationship in June of 2018.