Lindsay Lohan spent a good amount of last year in the headlines for less-than-flattering news, whether it was Paris Hilton calling her lame, beefing with Tamar Braxton or getting dragged for trying to throw jabs at Zendaya's Cinderella-themed Met Gala dress. Nonetheless, it looks like LiLo is taking a more positive route in 2020 and may have a new relationship to thank for the change of heart.

While the Instagram post seen above now has a simple laughing emoji attached to the caption, it originally had one that read, “@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader," referring to her sister, Aliana Lohan, and a mystery man now identified by the name Bader Shammas. The "boyfriend" confirmation was quickly switched soon after, but fans caught on and hawked her for an explanation. That could actually explain the coy emoji she chose to replace her initial words with. While Bader isn't tagged in the above flick, which also includes Bastille drummer Chris "Woody" Wood, her followers were quick to notice that Lindsay does in fact follow his private IG page.

While LiLo is keeping her new fling on the low for now, take a look below at a few pics that prove why she won't be single for too long: