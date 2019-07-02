Today marks Lindsay Lohan's birthday and she's celebrating by baring the goods to all of her followers. The actress has been having a rough go at things as of late with rumors that her beach club in Mykonos, Greece is shutting down after a very short run. She's addressed the talk by stating that her reality show, and the club, are not coming to a close but there are still rumblings of trouble in paradise. Regardless of that situation, the entertainer is ringing in a new year of life and all eyes are on her for her 33rd.



Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

LiLo prepared to celebrate her birthday by stripping down to the outfit she was born in: her birthday suit. She sat down in her room, crossed her legs to maintain her modesty, strategically covered her chest with her arms and took a picture in the mirror. Her celebrity friends, including Steve Aoki, Olympian Lolo Jones and celebrity blogger Perez Hilton all slid into her comments to wish her well as she celebrates another year of success.

The cheeky photo was left without a caption as Lohan simply added a series of emojis. Her pink bow and birthday cake did all the talking. Take a look below.

