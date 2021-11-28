Two years into her relationship with Bader Shammas, Lindsay Lohan is officially engaged. The 35-year-old shared the news with her Instagram followers on Sunday, November 28th.

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love,” the Freaky Friday actress captioned the sentimental photo dump, which subtly flexes her gorgeous diamond ring. Comments have been turned off for the post, but over 625,000 have double tapped, wishing the sweet couple well.





While we know a lot about Lohan’s life, her beau’s is a bit more of a mystery. PEOPLE reports that he’s the Assistant Vice President of Credit Suisse in Dubai, where his fiancée has spend the last seven years living. Back in February of 2020, we shared a story about the New York-born starlet trying to sneakily change an Instagram caption in which she referred to Bader as her “boyfriend.” She may not have been ready to share her love life with us at the time, but Lohan is certainly embracing the spotlight now.

A few years back, the Mean Girls star was engaged to Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov, although they broke things off in 2016. Those who are familiar with her story know that the 35-year-old has experienced a whirlwind of a life, rising to fame at a very young age and struggling with addiction throughout her early adulthood.

We’re happy to report that Lohan looks to be on the verge of a comeback. Along with the exciting engagement news, she’s also set to appear alongside Glee’s Chord Overstreet in an untitled Christmas project coming to Netflix in 2022.

Check out the first look below.

[Via]