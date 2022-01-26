With all of the feats Lin-Manuel Miranda has been able to accomplish throughout his career, there is still one collaboration he has on his wish list. The creator and star of Hamilton has been working non-stop as Miranda has become one of the most sought-after creatives on the silver screen and on the theatrical stage. Most recently, his talents can be seen or heard on In the Heights and Encanto, but the musical theatre giant is a Hip Hop fan at heart and wants to do some work with Lil Wayne.

It doesn't come as too much of a surprise, considering that Weezy is considered to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. During a recent chat with Rolling Stone, Miranda revealed that Tunechi is on his list of collaborators and he hopes that one day, they'll be able to create magic.

"I find every verse he writes surprising and interesting," said Miranda when asked about his dream collaboration. "And then there’s folks in my part of the world, in musical theater, I’d love to collaborate with someday. [Composer] Jeanine Tesori is someone who just never misses."

As far as what he has coming up next, Miranda is looking forward to personal time.

"I have a lot of dental work that I didn’t get done last year because I had movie after movie after movie. I have a wisdom tooth that’s got to come out," he quipped. "Seriously, my desk is clear for the first time in my career because I’ve been trying to get In the Heights movie off the ground since 2008. That’s off my desk, Encanto‘s off my desk. Tick, Tick is off my desk. So, this is a year to refill my cup and read comic books and listen to podcasts and see what the next thing is. But I got a clear desk, so I’m going to tuck in the kids and just chill this year."

[via]