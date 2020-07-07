For those of us who didn't get the opportunity to see the acclaimed musical Hamilton on Broadway with its star-studded cast, we can now catch it on Disney+. Hamilton is one of the most beloved performances by those who have watched the theatrical version of American history unfold on stage, but critics have taken to social media to denounce the musical. Cancel Culture has come for Hamilton, citing that Alexander Hamilton's life should not be romanticized by musical efforts and false historical truths for the sake of entertainment.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creative mind behind Hamilton who also starred as the title character, responded to the criticism about the play and said that the concerns were "valid." Miranda wrote on Twitter, "Appreciate you so much, @brokeymcpoverty. All the criticisms are valid. The sheer tonnage of complexities & failings of these people I couldn’t get. Or wrestled with but cut. I took 6 years and fit as much as I could in a 2.5 hour musical. Did my best. It’s all fair game."

Of course, others who adored Hamilton have openly stated that Cancel Culture was doing a bit of a reach with this one. Have you seen Hamilton yet? Check out a few opinions about the musical below.