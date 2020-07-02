She just wanted to raise awareness about the police-involved shooting death of Breonna Taylor, but Lili Reinhart instead faced backlash. The Riverdale and Hustlers actress posted a photo of herself in the nude on the beach. "Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice," Lili Reinhart wrote in the caption.

It was all supposed to be a clever way to get her 24 million followers to help in bringing Breonna Taylor's murderers to justice, but instead, Reinhart found herself at the center of controversy. Breonna was killed earlier this year by Lousiville police officers who shot her while she was sleeping in her bed after issuing a no-knock warrant on her home.

Lili returned with a lengthy apology where she said she truly wanted to raise awareness about Breonna's case. "I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me," the actress said. "I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended."

"I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better," she continued. "But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive." Were people overreacting?